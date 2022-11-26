Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66,336 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,810,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,884,966. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

