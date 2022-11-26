Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 156 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

