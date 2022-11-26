Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.