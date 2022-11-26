Citigroup Reiterates $112.00 Price Target for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of PII opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Polaris by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

