Citigroup Reiterates $112.00 Price Target for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.
Polaris Stock Performance
Shares of PII opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Polaris Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Polaris by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.