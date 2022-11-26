Citigroup Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $160.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.76.

NYSE COP opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

