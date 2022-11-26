Citigroup Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.