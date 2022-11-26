Citigroup Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $180.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.89.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

