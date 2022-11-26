Citigroup Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $180.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.89.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
