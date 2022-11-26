Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Cingulate in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ CING opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

In other Cingulate news, Director Gregg Wm Givens purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 74,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,271.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregg Wm Givens purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,000 shares of company stock worth $193,290. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100,994 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

