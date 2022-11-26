Chia (XCH) Price Tops $30.74 on Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Chia has a total market cap of $176.91 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $30.74 or 0.00184967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,754,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,754,045 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

