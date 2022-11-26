Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNTY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Century Casinos stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

