Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CNTY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Century Casinos Stock Up 0.3 %
Century Casinos stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.63.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
