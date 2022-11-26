Castle Hook Partners LP Invests $21.81 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,000. EQT comprises 0.8% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.17% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

