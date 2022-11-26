Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,381,000 after purchasing an additional 956,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

