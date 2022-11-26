Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.42.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB stock opened at C$25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.35.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.