Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE CM opened at C$65.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

