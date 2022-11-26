CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CAE Price Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

