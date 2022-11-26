CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.
NYSE CAE opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.97.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
