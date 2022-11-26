Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $164.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BURL. Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $148.29. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.