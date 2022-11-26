Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 284.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

