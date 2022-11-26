Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $103.57

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZD opened at $89.87 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,737,000 after buying an additional 797,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

