Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $139.55

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.50.
SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $151.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $152.16.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
