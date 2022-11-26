Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price at $8.75

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HARP stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 106,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

