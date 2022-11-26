Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $7.70

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

