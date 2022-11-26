Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AER stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

