British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($44.93) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($56.76) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($50.85) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($46.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,068 ($48.10).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,355.50 ($39.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £75.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,427.87. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,514 ($29.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,338.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,408.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

