BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $690.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BrightView by 121.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

