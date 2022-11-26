BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of NYSE BV opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $690.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $15.33.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
