BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.58) to GBX 527 ($6.23) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.15.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BP in the third quarter worth $16,192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 18.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 479,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

