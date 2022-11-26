Bitcoin Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.67 or 0.00088845 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $256.89 million and $2.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00251083 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.