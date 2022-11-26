Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, November 30th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $338.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $522.96.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 79,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.