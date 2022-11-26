Beldex Price Down 4.3% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Beldex has a total market cap of $134.40 million and $1.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.06 or 0.07321991 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00061161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.