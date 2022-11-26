Beldex (BDX) Price Down 3% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $134.99 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

