Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 748

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.46) to GBX 835 ($9.87) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 720 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $667.57.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.