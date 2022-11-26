Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 748

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.46) to GBX 835 ($9.87) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 720 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $667.57.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

