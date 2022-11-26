Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $340.95 million and $16.67 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

