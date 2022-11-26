Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 85,571 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,571 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Olin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $2,514,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Olin by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Olin by 106.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 70,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 739,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price target on Olin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

