Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,122. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

