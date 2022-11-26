Barclays Increases Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,585

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,576 ($18.64) to GBX 1,585 ($18.74) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.96) to GBX 1,220 ($14.43) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.95) to GBX 1,380 ($16.32) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.32) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,465.83.

PUK stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

