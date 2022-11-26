Barclays Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.97.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $373.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 70.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

