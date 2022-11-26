Bank of America Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $55.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE DELL opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

