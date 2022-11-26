Bank Of America (Bofa) Begins Coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARI opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

