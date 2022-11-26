Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of EVD stock opened at €59.40 ($60.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 42.46. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 1 year high of €70.20 ($71.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

