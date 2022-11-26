AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Up 0%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 2,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,853,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,000.

