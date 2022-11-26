AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Raised to €32.50 at Barclays

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €31.50 ($32.14) to €32.50 ($33.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AXA from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AXA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. AXA has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

