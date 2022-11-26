Atrium Mortgage Investment’s (AI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$13.55 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$13.90.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record-Breaking Q3/Robust Outlook for Q4” and dated November 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

AI stock opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.64. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 102.56. The firm has a market cap of C$489.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 89.11%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

