Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Up 5%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 47,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

