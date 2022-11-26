Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $59.14.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

