Analyzing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Natera has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Natera alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Natera and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -70.34% -109.07% -48.98% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.0% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Natera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Natera and Akumin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $625.49 million 5.86 -$471.72 million ($5.68) -6.62 Akumin $421.08 million 0.22 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.63

Akumin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natera and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 6 0 3.00 Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

Natera presently has a consensus price target of $83.82, indicating a potential upside of 123.04%. Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 39.90%. Given Natera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Natera is more favorable than Akumin.

Summary

Natera beats Akumin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora miscarriage test products to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by gestation using a blood draw from the pregnant mother and alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that screen for a generic set of mutations independent of an individual's tumor; and Prospera used to assess organ transplant rejection. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.