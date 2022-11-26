Analysts Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Target Price at $25.40

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Music Group to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of UMGNF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

