Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $39.36

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

