Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target at $18.07

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 208,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

