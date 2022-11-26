ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Cut to CHF 7.30

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.43.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 2.5 %

AMSSY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. ams-OSRAM has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Analysts expect that ams-OSRAM will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.