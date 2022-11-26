Amgen 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127,405.87 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $109.99 million and $127,405.87 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.13972205 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $111,136.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

