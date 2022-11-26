Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.78.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $332.41 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

